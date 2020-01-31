Amazon Rejoins the Trillion-Dollar Market-Cap Club Following Blowout Quarter

Shares of Amazon soar nearly 10%, pushing the stock to record highs and catapulting the e-commerce giant into the growing trillion-dollar market-cap club.

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report surged more than 9% at the market open on Friday, pushing the e-commerce and technology giant once again into the trillion-dollar market-cap club, after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that sailed past analysts' and investors' forecasts.

Amazon first achieved the lofty valuation back in 2018 but soon slid below that. With its surge on Friday, however, it joined fellow tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report as the only companies in the exclusive club.

Apple first passed the mark in 2018 around the same time as Amazon, while Microsoft reached it for the first time in April 2019 and Alphabet hit the level for the first time in mid-January.

Apple currently has the largest market cap of any U.S. company at $1.39 trillion, followed by Microsoft ($1.30 trillion), Amazon ($1.01 trillion) and Alphabet ($1.00 trillion).

Taken together, the four companies have a market valuation of about $4.7 trillion, which would rank them as the fourth-largest economy in the world, just behind Japan and above Germany, on a dollar GDP basis.

Amazon after the closing bell on Thursday reported that sales in the final three months of last year surged 21% to a Street-beating $87.4 billion as next-day delivery helped boost overall U.S. shipping volumes more than four time higher than last year.

The company also said it sees current quarter operating income of between $3 billion and $4.2 billion.

Catch up on the Latest Videos on TheStreet!