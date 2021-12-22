Amazon Reinstates Masks Requirement For Warehouse Workers

Amazon has shifted its mask policy throughout the year, in tandem with the status of Covid, first halting the mask requirement in May.

Amazon AMZN has reinstated its requirement that warehouse employees wear masks to protect against Covid, as the omicron variant rages.

“Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us,” Amazon said in a notice obtained by CNBC.

“In response to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 omicron variant in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and our own medical experts, face coverings are again required for everyone.”

Amazon has shifted its mask policy throughout the year, in tandem with the status of the virus, The Verge reports. It first halted the mask requirement in May, renewed it in August and then removed it again last month.

The company’s stock recently traded at $3,405, barely changed. It has firmed 5% year to date.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff is bullish on Amazon, assigning it a wide moat, though he lowered his fair value estimate Oct. 28, after the company’s latest earnings report.

“We are lowering our fair value estimate for wide-moat Amazon to $4,100 per share from $4,200, based mainly on margin pressures arising from hiring and shipping challenges,” he wrote.

Those challenges “may pressure profitability in the near term and, to a lesser extent, the long term,” he explained.

“That said, we see shares as attractive ... We don’t see issues with the long-term story as Amazon remains well positioned to prosper from the secular shift toward e-commerce and the public cloud over the next decade.

“But we do see a modest reset in terms of growth and profitability through the next several quarters.