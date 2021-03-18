Amazon Prime Video Wins 10-Year Thursday Night Football Deal

NFL reaches long-term agreements with Disney’s ABC and ESPN, CBS, and Fox starting in 2023

Amazon.com’s (AMZN) - Get Report Prime Video won the right to carry Thursday night NFL football games for 10 years, starting in 2023, the league announced Thursday.

The league described the deal as its “first-ever all-digital package.”

At the same time, the NFL disclosed deals with Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) - Get Report ESPN and ABC networks, Fox Corp. (FOXA) - Get Report, and Comcast’s (CMCSA) - Get Report NBC and ViacomCBS (VIA) - Get Report for the distribution of NFL games starting in 2023.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed, however, published reports have put the overall value of the deals to the NFL at over $100 billion. NFL football is seen as essential programming for most television networks given the enduring and widespread popularity of the sport.

Amazon and Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football across hundreds of compatible digital devices.

"This unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video,” said Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Shares of Amazon rose $9.01, or 0.3% to $3,037.00 in after-hours trading Thursday.

CBS and AFC

CBS retains the rights for the American Football Conference (AFC) package of Sunday afternoon games. All games will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed live on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' flagship streaming service.

CBS will carry the Super Bowl in 2023, 2027 and 2031.

“Today's groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL's reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS in a statement.

Shares of ViacomCBS rose 24 cents, or 0.25%, to $97 in after-hours trading.

ESPN/ABC for Monday Nights

ESPN will continue to be the NFL's television partner for Monday Night Football. Additionally, ABC has acquired the rights to televise two Super Bowls along with exclusive regular season games.

ABC will carry the Super Bowl in 2026 and 2030.

"This landmark agreement guarantees that ESPN's passionate fan base will continue to have access to the best the NFL has to offer. Bringing all the considerable and unique capabilities of The Walt Disney Company and ESPN to the table opens up so many opportunities across our industry-leading direct-to-consumer, broadcast, cable, linear, social and digital outlets,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement.

Shares of Disney edged up 12 cents to $192.40 in after-hours trading.

Fox and the NFC

FOX has renewed its agreement to produce the National Football Conference (NFC) package of Sunday afternoon games it first acquired in 1994. FOX expanded its digital rights, including for its AVOD streaming platform Tubi to deliver NFL programming on digital platforms.

Fox will carry the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032.

“In addition to maintaining our leading Sunday afternoon NFC package, we are pleased to broaden our deal to include new digital rights that provide us with the flexibility to deliver NFL on FOX to customers in expanded and innovative ways,” said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and CEO, Fox Corporation, in a statement.

Fox shares edged up 12 cents to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

NBC gets Mondays

Sunday Night Football will continue to be produced by NBC Sports. In addition to simulcasting all Sunday Night Football games, Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, will deliver an exclusive feed of a select number of NFL games over the course of the agreement.

NBC will carry the Super Bowl in 2025, 2029 and 2033.

“Sunday Night Football has been television's most-watched primetime show for a decade, and we look forward to continuing our best-in-class presentation of SNF, Super Bowls, and playoff games for many years to come,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman, NBC Sports Group, in a statement.

Shares of ViacomCBS were flat at $96.76 in after-hours trading.