Amazon Price Target Reduced on Weaker Ad Outlook

That didn't stop Amazon's stock from notching an all-time high on Tuesday, however.

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report growing ad business is being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mizuho Securities, which cut its price target on the stock from $2,350 to $2,300 on Tuesday morning.

Mizuho analyst James Lee retains a buy rating on the stock but now expects ad revenue growth of 28% in 2020, down from a previous projection of 40% growth.

In the company’s fourth quarter, Amazon’s highly profitable advertising business generated close to $4.8 billion in revenue, a 41% increase year-over-year.

The price target cut didn’t stop Amazon from notching an all-time high in trading on Tuesday morning as the stock has emerged as a prime ‘stay-at-home’ play as orders surge from residents under orders not to leave their homes except for urgent matters.

Amazon shares were rising 3.8% to 2,251.18 on Tuesday and are up almost 22% year to date.

