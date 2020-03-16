Amazon Plans to Hire 100,000 Additional Workers Amid Coronavirus-Related Delivery Crunch

Amazon warned over the weekend that customers may see delivery delays owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Amazon is drastically ramping up hiring as a homebound customers turn to online delivery.

The company is seeking to hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. and will raise salaries by $2 through April, to help manage a surge in demand tied to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year," the company wrote in a blog post. Amazon said it welcomed laid-off or furloughed workers, especially in the hospitality, restaurant, and travel businesses, that have lost their jobs to apply for these positions.

The company also said it would pay an additional £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries, also through the end of April. According to Amazon, these pay raises will total more than $350 million in additional compensation for its hourly workers in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares fell 5.37% on Monday to $1,689.15 amid one of the worst trading days in decades. The Dow Jones fell almost 13, or nearly 3,000 points, marking the worst single-day slide since the "Black Monday" market crash in October 1987.

With work-from-home and quarantine mandates escalating across the U.S. -- the Bay Area announced a sweeping shelter-in-place order for all residents and many other cities are urging residents to stay at home as much as possible -- customers are rushing to Amazon and other delivery services.

Amazon warned in a blog post this weekend that customers may see delays and product shortages owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual," the company wrote. "We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders."

Amazon also said that it's blocked thousands of listings for in-demand essentials, such as hand sanitizer, that were listed at artificially inflated prices.