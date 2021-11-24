Amazon's Physical Retail VP Cameron Janes Departs

Janes headed day-to-day operations of Amazon’s self-checkout Go stores, and he was in charge of the technology powering them.

Cameron Janes, Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report head of its brick-and-mortar division has departed the retail/technology colossus.

Janes, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail, posted the announcement to LinkedIn.

“After 14+ years today is my last day at Amazon. The experiences and opportunities Amazon has provided me have been nothing short of life-changing.

“The experiences and opportunities Amazon has provided me have been nothing short of life-changing …. The next step is to see if I can take everything I have learned at Amazon and effectively apply it in another context and culture. I am eager for the challenge. Stay tuned for more details.”

Amazon confirmed Janes’ move to CNBC.

Janes headed day-to-day operations of Amazon’s self-checkout Go facilities, CNBC reports. And he was in charge of the technology powering those stores, which also is used in its Fresh supermarkets and some Whole Foods locations

It’s unclear who’s taking over for Janes.

Amazon shares on Wednesday recently traded at $3,576, little changed. They've gained 7% in the past three months, despite the slide of technology stocks Monday and Tuesday.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff likes Amazon, though he sees short-term issues.

“We are lowering our fair value estimate for wide-moat Amazon to $4,100 per share from $4,200, based mainly on margin pressures arising from hiring and shipping challenges,” he wrote last month.

“Amazon remains well positioned to prosper from the secular shift toward e-commerce and the public cloud over the next decade, but we do see a modest reset in terms of growth and profitability through the next several quarters.”