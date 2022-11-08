Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

Amazon continues to push further into the health and wellness industry with its latest team-up.

Amazon (AMZN) has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce.

The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

One of the company's latest endeavors is jumping into the fitness tracking industry that its dominated by the likes of Apple (AAPL) , Fitbit (FIT) , and Samsung (SSNLF) .

To get over the hump and onto the wrists of consumers, Amazon is partnering with a well-known name in the fitness world in a bid to accelerate adoption and compete on a high level: Planet Fitness (PLNT) .

Through November 15, new Planet Fitness members who sign up for the PF Black Card will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo membership with exclusive features and content.

Amazon Partners with Planet Fitness

While the promotion is aimed at new members, existing members will also receive a 15% discount on any Halo View purchase during the same promotional period.

Planet Fitness says that studies have shown that fitness trackers are associated with significantly increased physical activity levels, meaning people want to work out more when they know their progress is being tracked.

"People are more conscious of their physical and mental health than ever before, and Amazon's Halo View provides PF Black Card members with additional value, motivation and support," said Sherrill Kaplan, chief digital officer at Planet Fitness. "We believe the health tracking and helpful reminders the device provides will help keep PF Black Card® members moving throughout the day."

Amazon introduced Halo in 2020 as a way to expand its device ecosystem.

In addition to tracking physical activity, sleep, and body fat percentage, Amazon also claims the Halo will be able to analyze users' tone of voice to determine mood and improve communications with others.

Amazon also has partnerships with other companies and health organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, Orangetheory Fitness, Headspace, and Weight Watchers.

Amazon's Health Expansion

Amazon has been successful in most of the extracurricular endeavors thanks in part to its huge cash pile that allows it to withstand any growing pains it may experience.

That cash pile also allows the company to make big purchases to inorganically expand its presence.

Earlier this year Amazon was tied to a potential purchase of Peloton Interactive (PTON) as part of the expansion of its health empire. Amazon has a history of bundling the services of other companies it has acquired as an added incentive for Amazon Prime members.

Earlier this year, Amazon spent $3.9 billion to purchase One Medical.

The venture was intended to provide primary care across the U.S. for telehealth and as an employer health benefit. Amazon Care, which was started in 2019, had said it would send registered nurses to perform medical care such as blood tests.