Amazon Orders Autonomous Driving Systems From Plus

Amazon is also reportedly in talks to purchase as much as a 20% stake in Plus.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has placed an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from Plus, a self-driving truck technology startup, and is in talks to purchase as much as a 20% stake in the company.

The agreement would give Amazon the right to buy preferred shares of Plus via a warrant at a price of $0.46647 per share, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Plus is already backed by Sequoia Capital China, which is developing autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking. The company is adding $500 million in investments to accelerate its expansion, the company said in a statement in May.

The Cupertino, California-based company has been working with Chinese delivery company SF Holding, which uses Plus-enabled trucks that can cover 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) a day.

State-owned China FAW Group also plans to start mass production of jointly-developed autonomous trucks this quarter with Plus, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon shares were trading down 0.4% to $3,472.95 Monday afternoon.

Amazon launched its 2021 "Prime Day" shopping event Monday amid a pullback in retail sales and a slower-than-expected recovery in the job market.

Amazon, which brought its seventh annual, two-day shopping event forward this year in the hope of sparking a spending boost amid a traditionally quiet June, is also facing intense competition from online rivals such as Target (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report for a slice of the $10 billion in gross merchandise volumes it booked last year.

May retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 1.3% to a collective $620.2 billion, the Commerce Department said last week, as headline CPI rose 5% year-over-year, the biggest jump since 2008.

