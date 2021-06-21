Amazon Orders Autonomous Driving Systems From Plus

TheStreet home
What Jim Cramer Likes About Amazon
Amazon is also reportedly in talks to purchase as much as a 20% stake in Plus.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report has placed an order for 1,000 autonomous driving systems from Plus, a self-driving truck technology startup, and is in talks to purchase as much as a 20% stake in the company. 

The agreement would give Amazon the right to buy preferred shares of Plus via a warrant at a price of $0.46647 per share, Bloomberg reported citing sources. 

Plus is already backed by Sequoia Capital China, which is developing autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking. The company is adding $500 million in investments to accelerate its expansion, the company said in a statement in May. 

The Cupertino, California-based company has been working with Chinese delivery company SF Holding, which uses Plus-enabled trucks that can cover 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) a day. 

State-owned China FAW Group also plans to start mass production of jointly-developed autonomous trucks this quarter with Plus, according to Bloomberg. 

Amazon shares were trading down 0.4% to $3,472.95 Monday afternoon. 

Amazon launched its 2021 "Prime Day" shopping event Monday amid a pullback in retail sales and a slower-than-expected recovery in the job market.

Amazon, which brought its seventh annual, two-day shopping event forward this year in the hope of sparking a spending boost amid a traditionally quiet June, is also facing intense competition from online rivals such as Target  (TGT) - Get Report and Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report for a slice of the $10 billion in gross merchandise volumes it booked last year. 

It’s Prime Day: What Wall Street Thinks Of Amazon Stock

May retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 1.3% to a collective $620.2 billion, the Commerce Department said last week, as headline CPI rose 5% year-over-year, the biggest jump since 2008. 

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

