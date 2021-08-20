August 20, 2021
Amazon Creates Website to Update Sellers on Antitrust Action

Congress is mulling curbs on alleged monopolistic practices by Amazon and other tech titans. Amazon opened a website to track the legislation.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report has established a web site to inform sellers on its platform about Congressional anti-trust action against the retail colossus.

Several bills have been introduced in Congress to curb alleged monopolistic practices by Amazon and other tech titans. 

The House Judiciary Committee passed some bills in June to clamp down on Amazon, Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook  (FB) - Get Report.

“While it is early in the legislative process, these bills would jeopardize Amazon’s ability to operate a marketplace for sellers, potentially resulting in hundreds of thousands of American small and medium-sized businesses losing access to Amazon’s customers and services,” the company said on the new website.

“We have heard from a number of sellers who are concerned about the proposed legislation and are looking for ways to get involved,” Amazon said.

I Hate the Market. But Then There's Micron: Real Money's Timothy Collins

“To do this, please sign up to receive updates on these bills and other legislation that could impact your business. This will also afford you opportunities to communicate directly with your elected officials.”

The website has a box where sellers can include their contact information.

“We look forward to keeping you informed as we get more information about what this legislation could mean for you and providing you the opportunity to have your voice heard,” Amazon said.

Amazon stock recently traded around $3,202, up 0.4%.

Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells the stocks? Learn more now.

