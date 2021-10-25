October 25, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How the Biden Administration Is Approaching Supply Chain
How the Biden Administration Is Approaching Supply Chain
Publish date:

Amazon Outlines Plan to Resolve Supply Chain Issues for Holidays

Amazon will expand its air cargo fleet, hire more people and process more shipping containers to meet demand for the holiday season.
Author:

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report says it has a game plan to combat the supply chain shortage and ensure that the holiday season runs smoothly for its customers. 

The e-commerce giant says it has invested in a number of initiatives to make sure that the busy holiday shopping season goes off without a hitch. 

"While we are always investing in our supply chain and transportation network, we have done even more this year to ensure we don’t let recent supply-chain constraints impact the Amazon experience for our customers," John Felton, senior VP of global delivery services, said in a blog post Monday. 

The company says it has invested in technology to better forecast demand for popular products. It has also invested in people, aircraft, ships and buildings in order to efficiently get products to people's doorsteps. 

Amazon says it has increased ports of entry across its network by 50% in order to combat supply chain issues and has double its container processing capacity. 

TheStreet Recommends

Later this quarter, Amazon Air cargo fleet is expected to have more than 85 aircraft. The company says it is also hiring employees to help stow, pick, pack and ship customer orders. 

The ongoing disruption in the global supply chain has caused spikes in the price of consumer products. On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global growth forecast, blaming supply disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, however, recently argued supply chain issues will be resolved by next year.

Addressing a conference on Monday, Dimon argued that consumers are spending 20% more than pre-COVID-19 with consumer demand shifting, rather than easing

Related: Supply Chain Disruption: Latest From Jamie Dimon, IMF

Pinterest Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Pinterest, Carnival, Kimberly Clark

Okta Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer Talks With Okta, Auth0 Execs

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
STOCKS

Dow, S&P Hit Record Highs; Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation

Jack Dorsey Lead
INVESTING

Twitter Affirmed Buy, Target Cut at Bank of America Before Report

GE Lead
INVESTING

Can GE Stock Break Out on Earnings?

Tesla Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Passes $1 Trillion Valuation As Hertz Deal Triggers Fresh Record High

18 volvo s90 volvo
INVESTING

Volvo Cuts IPO Size, Expects to Be Valued at $18 Billion

Hong Kong Stocks Fall As China's Services Activity Contracted, Adding To Slowdown Concerns
INVESTING

Apple, Humana, Clorox Touted at Goldman on Sales Multiples