Amazon Outlines Plan to Resolve Supply Chain Issues for Holidays

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report says it has a game plan to combat the supply chain shortage and ensure that the holiday season runs smoothly for its customers.

The e-commerce giant says it has invested in a number of initiatives to make sure that the busy holiday shopping season goes off without a hitch.

"While we are always investing in our supply chain and transportation network, we have done even more this year to ensure we don’t let recent supply-chain constraints impact the Amazon experience for our customers," John Felton, senior VP of global delivery services, said in a blog post Monday.

The company says it has invested in technology to better forecast demand for popular products. It has also invested in people, aircraft, ships and buildings in order to efficiently get products to people's doorsteps.

Amazon says it has increased ports of entry across its network by 50% in order to combat supply chain issues and has double its container processing capacity.

Later this quarter, Amazon Air cargo fleet is expected to have more than 85 aircraft. The company says it is also hiring employees to help stow, pick, pack and ship customer orders.

The ongoing disruption in the global supply chain has caused spikes in the price of consumer products. On Tuesday, the IMF cut its global growth forecast, blaming supply disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, however, recently argued supply chain issues will be resolved by next year.

Addressing a conference on Monday, Dimon argued that consumers are spending 20% more than pre-COVID-19 with consumer demand shifting, rather than easing

