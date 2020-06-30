Amazon Minnesota-Site Covid Rate Exceeds County Rate

An Amazon memo showed that a company warehouse in Minnesota surpassed community coronavirus infection rates, media reports say.

An internal Amazon memo showed that a company warehouse in Minnesota surpassed community coronavirus infection rates, possibly calling into question the company's comments about the prevalence of the virus at its fulfillment centers, media reports say.

At least 45 workers at Amazon's Shakopee facility were diagnosed with coronavirus, an infection rate of 1.7%, according to the mid-May memo, which was viewed by Bloomberg and CNBC.

The facility, known as MSP1, had a much higher infection rate than the rest of Scott County, which had an infection rate of 0.1%.

As of Tuesday, 92 cases have been tied to MSP1, CNBC reported, citing the Minnesota Department of Health. A total of 198 coronavirus cases statewide have been confirmed among Amazon workers, including outbreaks at three other work sites.

The memo notes that nearly half the reported cases were attributed to employees who "live in apartments where it is difficult to maintain social distancing."

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment from TheStreet. But company spokeswoman Kelly Cheeseman told CNBC that given the "robust safety measures" the company has put in place, employees are not spreading the virus at work.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Amazon was planning to test the majority of its workers for the coronavirus every two weeks, with the Seattle retail and tech company setting up its own labs to process such a large number of tests.

Amazon has more than 250,000 full-time workers at its fulfillment centers.

Amazon has said that it will spend $1 billion on testing this year.

At last check Amazon shares were 2.2% higher at $2,739.