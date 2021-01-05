TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Amazon Makes First Purchases of Aircraft to Speed Delivery

Amazon for the first time purchased aircraft in an effort to speed delivery of packages to customers.
Author:
Publish date:

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report said that it made its first purchases of aircraft as part of its effort to speed delivery of packages to customers.

The Seattle tech and online-retail giant said it bought 11 Boeing  (BA) - Get Report 767-300 aircraft, which will join its network by 2022.

Amazon, which typically leases its fleet to enable one- and two-day delivery, will buy seven used aircraft from Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Report and four used aircraft from WestJet Airlines, the company said.

The move comes as Amazon is benefiting from the surge in online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic and social-distancing guidelines.

“Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the U.S. in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal,” Sarah Rhoades, vice president at Amazon Global Air, said in a statement.

“Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises." 

The four aircraft purchased from WestJet in March are undergoing passenger-to-cargo conversion and will join Amazon Global Air in 2021. The seven aircraft from Delta will join Amazon’s air network in 2022, the company said.

Amazon said it would continue to rely on third-party carriers to operate these aircraft.

In June, Amazon leased 12 aircraft to take its fleet total of leased planes to more than 80. 

Amazon's cargo air fleet was launched in 2016.

Stock of the company at last check traded little changed around $3,191.

Goldman Sachs' Chairman and CEO David Solomon at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on January 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Goldman CEO David Solomon Expects Employees Back in Office by Year End

Jefferies Financial Group Lead
INVESTING

Jefferies Climbs on Fourth-Quarter Profit Surge

Apple
INVESTING

Apple's Price Target Raised by Credit Suisse on Demand for iPhone 12

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Wobble as Wall Street Keys on Georgia Elections

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Gains After Solid Q4 Sales; Sees Retail Demand Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

First Solar, NetApp, Gilead Could Profit Most on Trump's Tax Plan
INVESTING

First Solar Double Downgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs

18 Ibm Militarist : Shutterstock
INVESTING

IBM Taps Former Goldman President Cohn as Vice Chairman

cramer-today-th-0105
JIM CRAMER

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Bitcoin, Georgia Runoffs, 2021 Investing Themes, Stock Market Tuesday