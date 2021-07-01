TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
What Jim Cramer Likes About Amazon
Amazon Adds Leadership Principles Before Bezos Departs

The two new principles are entitled 'Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer' and 'Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility.'
Amazon.com  (AMZN) - Get Report has added two entries to its 14 existing “leadership principles,” four days before company founder Jeff Bezos hands over the CEO reigns to Andy Jessy.

The two new principles are entitled “Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer” and “Success and Scale Bring Broad Responsibility.”

As for the first new principle, it reads in part, “Leaders work every day to create a safer, more productive, higher performing, more diverse, and more just work environment.

“They lead with empathy, have fun at work, and make it easy for others to have fun. Leaders ask themselves: Are my fellow employees growing? Are they empowered? Are they ready for what's next?”

As for the second new principle, it reads in part, “We are big, we impact the world, and we are far from perfect. We must be humble and thoughtful about even the secondary effects of our actions.

“Our local communities, planet, and future generations need us to be better every day. … Leaders create more than they consume and always leave things better than how they found them.”

Amazon traded at $3,428, down 0.3% at last check. The Seattle company has gained only 5% over the past six months, trailing the 15% rise for the S&P 500 as investors shifted to value stocks.

Earlier this week, Amazon requested that Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan be left out of FTC enforcement decisions involving the company. That’s because she has criticized Amazon for monopolist practices.

Last month, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer said Amazon is a COVID winner post-pandemic and on Prime Day.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

