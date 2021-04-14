Amazon Launches New Version of Echo Buds

Amazon is selling the second-generation Echo Buds at an introductory price of $99.99 for a limited time.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report announced an update to its wireless earbuds with its all-new Echo Buds that feature the company's Alexa digital assistant.

The new Echo Buds are 20% smaller than their predecessor, so they won't protrude as far out of your ear. Amazon also added custom-designed noise cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, better microphones for improved call quality and made other changes to make them more comfortable to wear.

The new earbuds will begin shipping in May and can be pre-ordered for an introductory price of $99.99 for the USB-C charging version for a limited time before rising to $119.99. The version with the wireless charging case can be pre-ordered now for $119.99, before the price rises to $139.99.

The new headphones come with a complimentary six-month trial for Amazon's Audible Plus e-book and podcast network for customers who are free trial eligible for Amazon Music Unlimited and/or Audible..

The headphones come in two color choices: black or glacier white.

Amazon has been busy with product launches this week. On Monday it launched a new private-label food and snack brand called Aplenty.

The brand will feature hundreds of products, including pita chips, crackers and mini cookies, as well as condiments, frozen foods, baking needs and more, according to reports.

The brand offerings will be available online and in-store at Amazon Fresh.

Amazon shares were falling 0.8% to $3,372.27 per share Wednesday morning.

