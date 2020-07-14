Amazon Starts Worker-Health Program With Crossover Health

Amazon, working with health-care provider Crossover, opened the first of a planned 20 employee-health centers in five cities.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report said it was collaborating with healthcare provider Crossover Health to create a pilot program that will build employee-health centers near the tech and online-retail giant's fulfillment centers and other operations nationwide.

The first Neighborhood Health Center is located near the company's operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The facility has opened and could potentially serve up to 20,000 employees in the area.

The company plans to open 20 similar centers in five cities during the initial phase of the program. The company is targeting Dallas, Detroit, Louisville, Ky., Phoenix and the San Bernardino/Moreno Valley area of California.

The initial openings will serve about 115,000 Amazon employees and their families.

The Seattle company says it wants to solve the problem of lack of easy access to primary care physicians for its employees, who are often forced to use emergency or urgent-care options.

The launch of the new Neighborhood Health Centers "will provide a range of quality primary-care services for employees across the country," Amazon's vice president of human resources, Darcie Henry, said in a statement.

Crossover Health, Aliso Viejo, Calif., is a medical group that works with self-insured employers and will head the pilot program for the company.

"Our advanced primary care model will serve as vital infrastructure to deliver expanded access to care in-person and online to meet the needs of Amazon’s employees and their families," Scott Shreeve, a physician who is Crossover's chief executive, said.

Full-time employees at Amazon receive health-care benefits from day one of their employment.

The company also recently unveiled a new family-care benefit through Care.com. The plan gives its 650,000 U.S. employees up to 10 days of subsidized emergency backup child or adult care between now and Oct. 2.

At last check Amazon shares were trading off 1.2% at $3067.06.