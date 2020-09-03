Amazon Launches Alexa for Residential Buildings

Amazon introduced Alexa for Residential, a service that can outfit all of a building's apartments with the voice-activated information system.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report launched Alexa for Residential, a new service that enables building owners to offer residents apartments with the voice-activated information system already installed.

The service saves residents the cost of Alexa and the effort to set it up.

Residents can link their Echo devices to their Amazon accounts and control them through an app to play the news, ask about the weather, set reminders and alarms, and even turn off the lights.

"Our vision was to create a service that makes having an Alexa-enabled home accessible for anyone, regardless of whether they rent or own their home," said Liron Torres, head of smart properties for Amazon Alexa, in a statement.

Alexa for Residential "also enables property managers to provide custom voice experiences for their residents, including information about property amenities and custom services."

Amazon said it partnered with building-technology companies Iotas of Portland, Ore., Stratis IoT of Philadelphia and Sentient Property Services.

No details regarding the costs of the service were disclosed.

In the announcement, the company cited National Apartment Association data that 84% of apartment renters want a home with smart devices and 61% would be willing to pay a monthly fee for the service.

Amazon launched the first Echo device in 2014 and was the first company to popularize voice-activated speakers.

The Seattle technology and e-commerce giant said it has since sold more than 100 million smart devices.

At last check Amazon shares were trading off 4.4% at around $3,375. The stock was up more than 90% in 2020 through the close of Wednesday trading.