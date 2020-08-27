Amazon in California Opens First Amazon Fresh Store

Amazon Fresh, more Kroger than Whole Foods, saw its first store open, in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report on Thursday opened its first Amazon Fresh brick-and-mortar grocery store, in Woodland Hills, Calif.

More Kroger (KR) - Get Report than Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh has prices lower than those at the Seattle online-retail and tech giant's current grocery chain, and its selection of non-organic foods is wider.

The Woodland Hills grocery opens this week for invited customers and will welcome the broader public in coming weeks, Amazon said.

Amazon Prime members get free same-day delivery from the store.

“Customers shopping Amazon Fresh will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood,” Amazon said in a blog posting.

“Plus, our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day.”

Examples: The new store will offer Fresh brand natural whole chicken with no added hormones for 99 cents a pound and a three-pound bag of onions for $1.69.

The store will provide 365 by Whole Foods Market organics, national brands like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac and Cheese, local brands like Rockenwagner Bakery and Groundworks Coffee, regional favorites “not typically found in Los Angeles” like Dukes Mayo and Ellenos Yogurt, and new Amazon exclusive brands like Fresh and Cursive, Amazon said.

The store will also have an Amazon Dash Cart, allowing customers to skip the checkout line.

Customers just place their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app, and exit through the Dash Cart lane to automatically complete their payment.

