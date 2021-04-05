TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Amazon Illegally Fired 2 Activist Workers, U.S. Labor Board Says

The National Labor Relations Board ruled that 2 former Amazon employees who'd criticized the retailer's climate impact were improperly fired.
Author:
Publish date:

The National Labor Relations Board concluded that Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report last year illegally fired two employees who'd criticized the online-retail and tech giant's climate impact, media reports say.

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who worked as designers, lost their jobs after acting as part of a group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, to urge the Seattle company “to do more to address its climate impact,” The New York Times reported.

Cunningham and Costa cooperated with the NLRB, which said it would “accuse Amazon of unfair labor practices if the company did not settle the case,” Cunningham told the publication.

Amazon Alabama Warehouse Concluding Union Vote

Amazon Union Drive in Alabama Is Backed by Sen. Marco Rubio

The women have been criticizing Amazon publicly since 2018, the New York Times said. They have been involved in several forms of protest, including:

- Helping their climate-change activist group get over 8,700 colleagues to support its efforts.

- Helping the group organize 400 employees to speak out publicly against climate change.

- Raising concerns about safety in Amazon’s warehouses at the start of the pandemic.

- Organizing an internal event for warehouse workers to speak to tech employees about their workplace conditions.

Amazon said it fired the two staffers for violating “its external communications policy by speaking publicly about the business,” The New York Times said.

Amazon Under Investigation for Worker Conditions in Canada

“We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against our internal policies, all of which are lawful,” Amazon spokeswoman Jaci Anderson told the publication.

“We terminated these employees not for talking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability but, rather, for repeatedly violating internal policies,” she added.

At last check Amazon shares were trading 1.3% higher at $3,201.19.

Amazon to Return to 'Office-Centric' Culture by the Fall

Why Leaf Group Isn't Worried About Advertising Competition From Facebook, Google
INVESTING

Leaf Group Surges on $323M Merger Deal With Graham Holdings

China Stocks Downgraded By BCA Research On 'non-trivial' Risk Of Policy Overtightening
MARKETS

Dow Surges 400 Points to Record High on Strong Jobs Report

Acadia Healthcare Lead
INVESTING

Acadia Slides as FDA Rejects Expanded Use of Nuplazid

Google
INVESTING

Google Wins Supreme Court Ruling in Dispute With Oracle

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING

Norwegian Jumps on Proposal to Resume Operations on July 4

These Two Stocks Could Be the Next to Sign a Deal Like Plug Power's With Amazon
INVESTING

Plug Power, Baker Hughes Back Hydrogen Investment Fund

Invitae Lead
INVESTING

Invitae Surges as SoftBank Leads $1.15 Billion Investment

American Airlines Lead
INVESTING

American Airlines, U.S. Carriers Gain as CDC Updates Travel Guidelines