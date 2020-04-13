Amazon Hires Additional 75,000 Workers to Meet Surging Online Demand

The new hires will be added on top of the 100,000 new positions Amazon announced last month.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report, one of the country's largest employers, announced that it will be adding an additional 75,000 employees to its facilities in order to meet surging demand.

The new hires come on top of the 100,000 workers the online retailing giant announced it was hiring last month as consumers resort to online shopping for their needs as the coronavirus has closed most brick-and-mortar retailers.

The company recently announced that it was increasing capacity for grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market "as quickly as possible," with a new focus on high-priority items to ensure "the fastest delivery of household staples, medical supplies, and other high demand products coming into our fulfillment centers."

Amazon on Monday also said that new delivery customers of Whole Foods will now be placed on a waiting list and that store hours will be cut in some locations to fulfill online orders from current customers.

Whole Foods customers recently have had trouble placing delivery orders because delivery slots weren’t available. That’s why Amazon is relegating new customers to a waiting list.

“While we have increased order capacity by more than 60% due to covid-19, we still expect the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers,” said Stephenie Landry, vice president of grocery for Amazon

The company said that is has already fulfilled its original 100,000 jobs pledge with the new slate of jobs aimed at people who have been furloughed or laid off in recent weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

