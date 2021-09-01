Amazon to Hire 55,000 People for Corporate, Tech Positions

Amazon shares rise as planned new hires mean a 20% increase from its current corporate and tech headcount of 275,000.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report plans to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology positions in coming months, as it seeks to continue its rapid pace of growth.

Chief Executive Andy Jassy revealed the company's plans in an interview with Reuters. The move means a 20% increase from Amazon’s current corporate and tech headcount of 275,000. Amazon has a total workforce of about 1 million.

Amazon wants to meet increased demand for retail, the cloud and advertising, according to Jassy.

The jobs include engineering, research science and robotics roles, Jassy said. Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which is planned to launch satellites into orbit to widen broadband access, also needs hired hands. More than 40,000 of the jobs are slated for the U.S.

The pickings are ripe for new workers, Jassy said.

“There are so many jobs during the pandemic that have been displaced or have been altered, and there are so many people who are thinking about different jobs,” he said.

It’s unclear if the job news had any impact on Amazon stock, which Wednesday traded at $3,524.08, up 1.5% at last check.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff puts Amazon’s fair value at $4,200 and assigns it a wide moat.

“The company continues to add capacity at a breakneck pace to meet customer demand and one-day delivery, even as it roughly doubled its footprint during the last 18 months,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“We see no cracks in the long-term story as Amazon remains well positioned to prosper from the secular shift toward e-commerce and the public cloud over the next decade.”