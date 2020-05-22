Amazon on India Hiring Spree After Food Delivery Rollout

Amazon is hiring tens of thousands of seasonal workers in India as it expands into food delivery.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is going on a hiring binge in India on the heels of its launch of food delivery service as the world's second most populous country grapples with covid-19.

In a blog post,, Amazon India said it would be hiring 50,000 seasonal workers to work in the tech giant's distribution centers and in its delivery network.

The move comes two months into a lockdown in India aimed to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Some of the jobs also involve working as part-time, independent contractors with Amazon Flex, which provides last-mile delivery service from Amazon distribution centers to customers' homes.

Amazon on Thursday launched food delivery service in India, taking on entrenched players Swiggy and Zomato.

The two startups have been forced to cut costs amid a decline in orders during the coronavirus crisis, with Swiggy cutting roughly 1,000 jobs from its cloud-kitchen division, according to TechCrunch.

"We want to continue to help customers all over India get everything they need, so they can continue to practice social distancing," said Akhil Saxena, vice president for customer fulfillment operations at Amazon.

Amazon is also battling for market share in India with Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, which scooped up the country's biggest online retailer, Flipkart, for $16 billion in 2018.

Amazon Founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos earlier this year unveiled a major expansion plan for the tech giant's operations in India, with plans to create one million new jobs in the country by 2025.

Shares of Amazon were at last check little changed near $2,449.