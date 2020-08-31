Amazon Delivery-Drone Fleet Gets Preliminary FAA Clearance

Amazon's Prime Air delivery-drone fleet got an important clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration over the weekend cleared Amazon's Prime Air (AMZN) - Get Report drone delivery fleet as an official air carrier, marking the next step in the tech and online-retail giant's effort to deliver packages via drones.

The designation allows the Seattle company to begin its first commercial deliveries via drone in the U.S. under a trial program.

Part 135 of FAA regulations gives Amazon the authority to carry property on small drones "beyond the visual line of sight" of the drone operator.

Bloomberg is reporting that routine use of the drones by Amazon for deliveries is still likely to be years away, due to other regulatory hurdles the company must clear before it can fully the technology.

In a statement, the FAA said that its role is to ensure that any unmanned aircraft system operation is performed safely and that it supports innovation that benefits the public.

Amazon in June 2019 unveiled its latest drone design. It said that the fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles would join its army of 200,000 robots, 50 cargo planes, and thousands of trailers and vans to get packages to customers.

The drones are capable of trips of up to 15 miles and can smaller packages that weigh five pounds or less in under 30 minutes, Amazon's head of consumer business, Jeff Wilke, said. These small and relatively light deliveries make up the majority of Amazon's package deliveries.

Amazon has been testing drones since 2013 with an aim to deliver customer packages in 30 minutes or less.

Shares of Amazon at last check were rising 2.2% to $3,476.77.

