Amazon Fresh Will Hire 1,500 Employees For Chicago Stores

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report said on Tuesday that Amazon Fresh, the online grocery store concept, plans to hire 1,500 employees at its four grocery stores that will open in Chicago suburbs in Illinois.

Employees will be paid $15 an hour and will work across stores that will open in Naperville, Bloomingdale, Oak Lawn, and Schaumburg, the company said in an email statement.

No details were provided about the addresses of the new stores or their open dates.

The retail giant will hire full-time and part-time positions including managers and will train employees on customer services, stocking shelves, cashiering, food services, and packing customer orders. Candidates can apply for these roles online at www.amazonstores.jobs.

Amazon invested a total of $8 billion across Illinois that includes 28 Whole Foods Market locations, and seven Amazon Go stores, according to the company. The retail giant already employs 23,000 people in Illinois at distribution centers and other facility centers.

In September, Amazon Fresh opened its first store in Woodland Hills, California. Amazon Fresh has prices lower than those at the Seattle online retail and tech giant's current grocery chain. Amazon Fresh also has a wider selection of non-organic foods.

The store offers same-day delivery for Prime users, according to media reports, and features the Amazon Dash Cart, a smart shopping cart that uses sensor technology to track purchases and completes the transaction as people leave the store.

Amazon first introduced the Amazon Fresh grocery store concept in August as a store designed to offer customers a seamless grocery shopping experience online and in-store.