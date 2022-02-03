Amazon Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

With Amazon.com’s shares having fallen to their lowest levels since the summer of 2020, the bar appears to be set pretty low ahead of the e-commerce and cloud giant’s latest earnings report.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Amazon to report revenue of $137.68 billion (up 10% annually) and GAAP EPS of $3.61 for its seasonally big fourth quarter.

Amazon typically provides quarterly revenue and operating income guidance in its report. The company’s first-quarter revenue consensus stands at $120.94 billion (up 11% annually), and its GAAP operating income consensus stands at $6.4 billion.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Amazon’s earnings report, which is due after Thursday’s close, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.



4:38 PM ET: Amazon's GAAP gross margin was 39.7%, up from the year-ago period's 36.9% and above a 38.3% consensus. Lower shipping expense growth helped, as did Amazon's ongoing mix shift towards services revenue streams (AWS, seller services, subscriptions, ads).



4:34 PM ET: Giving EPS a boost: Amazon's global shipping costs rose just 10% Y/Y to $23.65B. That's slower than Q3's 20% growth and better than feared given recent inflationary pressures.

4:32 PM ET: Amazon's Q4 sales by revenue stream:

Online Stores (direct e-commerce) - $66.08B (-1% Y/Y and below a $68.59B consensus)

Third-Party Seller Services - $30.32B (+11% and below a $31.05B consensus)

Subscription Services - $8.12B (+15% and below an $8.4B consensus)

Physical Stores - $4.69B (+17% Y/Y and above a $4.39B consensus)

AWS - $17.78B (+40% and above a $17.38B consensus)

Notably, Amazon is now breaking out its ad revenue from the rest of its "Other" revenue, which includes things like its branded credit card. Ad revenue rose 32% to $9.72B, while the rest of the "Other" revenue rose 18% to $710M. Combined sales topped a $10.33B consensus for "Other" revenue.

4:24 PM ET: Here's the earnings release.

4:22 PM ET: Amazon is now up 16.7% after-hours to $3,240. Snap and Pinterest are also up big post-earnings.

4:21 PM ET: Regarding EPS, while it would've been much lower without the Rivian gain, it's worth noting Q4 GAAP op. income was $3.46B -- above guidance of flat to $3B and also above a $2.29B consensus.

Thus EPS would've beaten consensus without the Rivian gain, just by a smaller amount.

4:16 PM ET: Notably, International, which saw a 4-point headwind to growth from currency swings, was the only segment to miss its sales consensus in Q4. North America and AWS both beat.

4:14 PM ET: Q4 sales by reporting segment:

North America - $82.36B (+9% Y/Y and above an $80.4B consensus)

International - $37.27B (-1% and below a $39.75B consensus)

AWS - $17.78B (+40% and above a $17.38B consensus)

4:10 PM ET: Q4 revenue rose 9% Y/Y, while Q1 sales guidance implies 3%-8% Y/Y growth.

Q1 operating income guidance is at $3B-$6B, which compares with year-ago op. income of $8.9B.

4:07 PM ET: Shares are now up 13.1% AH. As mentioned previously, pre-earnings expectations were pretty low. Also, the Prime price hike is likely going over well with investors.

4:06 PM ET: Also disclosed: Amazon is hiking U.S. Prime fees. The annual membership fee is rising by $20 to $139, and the monthly fee is rising by $2 to $14.99. The changes go into effect on 2/18 for new members and after 3/25 for current members.

4:04 PM ET: Shares are up 15.2% after-hours.

4:03 PM ET: Amazon is guiding for Q1 revenue of $112B-$117B, below a $120.94B consensus.

4:02 PM ET: Results are out. Q4 revenue of $137.4B slightly misses a $137.68B consensus. GAAP EPS is at $27.75, far above a $3.61 consensus with the help of an $11.8B gain related to Amazon's investment in Rivian.

4:00 PM ET: Amazon closed down 7.8%. The Q4 report should be out any minute.

3:57 PM ET: Some things to keep an eye out for in Amazon's report: AWS sales (expected to be solid), shipping and fulfillment expenses (rising rapidly lately), and "Other" revenue (dominated by ad sales, which have continued seeing strong growth).

3:53 PM ET: Amid a 3.7% drop for the Nasdaq that's followed Meta's Q4 report, Amazon is down 7.7% and not far from its 52-week low. It's safe to say that a low bar is being set for Q4 results/Q1 guidance.

3:49 PM ET: Amazon's Q4 FactSet revenue consensus stands at $137.68B, while its GAAP EPS consensus stands at $3.61.

The Q1 revenue consensus (Amazon provides sales guidance in its reports) is at $120.94B, though informal expectations might be lower given recent earnings reports and e-commerce data.

3:46 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Amazon's Q4 report and call.