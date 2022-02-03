Skip to main content
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion
Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Amazon Fourth-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Real Money's Eric Jhonsa covers Amazon's fourth-quarter earnings report and conference call with management.

With Amazon.com’s shares having fallen to their lowest levels since the summer of 2020, the bar appears to be set pretty low ahead of the e-commerce and cloud giant’s latest earnings report.

Currently, the consensus among analysts polled by FactSet is for Amazon to report revenue of $137.68 billion (up 10% annually) and GAAP EPS of $3.61 for its seasonally big fourth quarter.

Amazon typically provides quarterly revenue and operating income guidance in its report. The company’s first-quarter revenue consensus stands at $120.94 billion (up 11% annually), and its GAAP operating income consensus stands at $6.4 billion.

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Amazon’s earnings report, which is due after Thursday’s close, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5:30 P.M. Eastern Time. Please refresh your browser for updates.

4:38 PM ET: Amazon's GAAP gross margin was 39.7%, up from the year-ago period's 36.9% and above a 38.3% consensus. Lower shipping expense growth helped, as did Amazon's ongoing mix shift towards services revenue streams (AWS, seller services, subscriptions, ads).

4:34 PM ET: Giving EPS a boost: Amazon's global shipping costs rose just 10% Y/Y to $23.65B. That's slower than Q3's 20% growth and better than feared given recent inflationary pressures.

4:32 PM ET: Amazon's Q4 sales by revenue stream:

Online Stores (direct e-commerce) - $66.08B (-1% Y/Y and below a $68.59B consensus)
Third-Party Seller Services - $30.32B (+11% and below a $31.05B consensus)
Subscription Services - $8.12B (+15% and below an $8.4B consensus)
Physical Stores - $4.69B (+17% Y/Y and above a $4.39B consensus)
AWS - $17.78B (+40% and above a $17.38B consensus)

Notably, Amazon is now breaking out its ad revenue from the rest of its "Other" revenue, which includes things like its branded credit card. Ad revenue rose 32% to $9.72B, while the rest of the "Other" revenue rose 18% to $710M. Combined sales topped a $10.33B consensus for "Other" revenue.

4:24 PM ET: Here's the earnings release.

4:22 PM ET: Amazon is now up 16.7% after-hours to $3,240. Snap and Pinterest are also up big post-earnings.

4:21 PM ET: Regarding EPS, while it would've been much lower without the Rivian gain, it's worth noting Q4 GAAP op. income was $3.46B -- above guidance of flat to $3B and also above a $2.29B consensus.

Thus EPS would've beaten consensus without the Rivian gain, just by a smaller amount.

4:16 PM ET: Notably, International, which saw a 4-point headwind to growth from currency swings, was the only segment to miss its sales consensus in Q4. North America and AWS both beat.

4:14 PM ET: Q4 sales by reporting segment:

TheStreet Recommends

North America - $82.36B (+9% Y/Y and above an $80.4B consensus)
International - $37.27B (-1% and below a $39.75B consensus)
AWS - $17.78B (+40% and above a $17.38B consensus)

4:10 PM ET: Q4 revenue rose 9% Y/Y, while Q1 sales guidance implies 3%-8% Y/Y growth.

Q1 operating income guidance is at $3B-$6B, which compares with year-ago op. income of $8.9B. 

4:07 PM ET: Shares are now up 13.1% AH. As mentioned previously, pre-earnings expectations were pretty low. Also, the Prime price hike is likely going over well with investors.

4:06 PM ET: Also disclosed: Amazon is hiking U.S. Prime fees. The annual membership fee is rising by $20 to $139, and the monthly fee is rising by $2 to $14.99. The changes go into effect on 2/18 for new members and after 3/25 for current members.

4:04 PM ET: Shares are up 15.2% after-hours.

4:03 PM ET: Amazon is guiding for Q1 revenue of $112B-$117B, below a $120.94B consensus.

4:02 PM ET: Results are out. Q4 revenue of $137.4B slightly misses a $137.68B consensus. GAAP EPS is at $27.75, far above a $3.61 consensus with the help of an $11.8B gain related to Amazon's investment in Rivian.

4:00 PM ET: Amazon closed down 7.8%. The Q4 report should be out any minute.

3:57 PM ET: Some things to keep an eye out for in Amazon's report: AWS sales (expected to be solid), shipping and fulfillment expenses (rising rapidly lately), and "Other" revenue (dominated by ad sales, which have continued seeing strong growth).

3:53 PM ET: Amid a 3.7% drop for the Nasdaq that's followed Meta's Q4 report, Amazon is down 7.7% and not far from its 52-week low. It's safe to say that a low bar is being set for Q4 results/Q1 guidance.

3:49 PM ET: Amazon's Q4 FactSet revenue consensus stands at $137.68B, while its GAAP EPS consensus stands at $3.61.

The Q1 revenue consensus (Amazon provides sales guidance in its reports) is at $120.94B, though informal expectations might be lower given recent earnings reports and e-commerce data.

3:46 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Amazon's Q4 report and call.

DoorDash Shake Shack Dating Site Lead
INVESTING
DASHSHAKTWTR

Are DoorDash And Shake Shack Really Launching A Dating Site?

Job Quit Resign Lead
INVESTING

More Than Half Of U.S. Workers Already Have A Resignation Letter Written

SoFi Lead
INVESTING
SOFI

SoFi CEO Told Jim Cramer What Big News Made Him "Very Emotional"

Mustang Mach-E race car 1,400 horsepower Lead
INVESTING
FGMSTLA

Ford Mustang, F-150, GM Hummer: Iconic Cars Come Back in Green

Occidental Rises on Reported Carl Icahn Plan to Replace Board
INVESTING
OXYRYDAF

Morgan Stanley Cites Occidental as Beneficiary of Oil Prices

Jim Cramer on Amazon Delivery: FedEx Is Not a Company That's Easily Beaten
MARKETS
AMZNGOOGL

Amazon Earnings Preview: Record Sales, Soaring Costs, Stock Split Talk

NYSE Stock Trader Stocks Lead
MARKETS
OEXMRKLLY

Stock Market Today - 2/3: Dow Ends Down 500 Points; Meta's $200 Billion Fall Drags Nasdaq

Taking Business Tax Deductions
Sponsored Story

Taking Business Tax Deductions