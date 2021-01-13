Amazon Fires Back at Parler Lawsuit, Noting Violent Content

Parler content 'threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning ... rape, torture, and assassination,' Amazon said in a court response to a lawsuit.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report hit back against Parler in a court filing on Tuesday, after the conservative social media platform sued it for dropping Parler from its Amazon Web Services cloud hosting.

Parler accused Amazon of repressing conservative views. Amazon begs to differ.

“This case is not about suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints. It is not about a conspiracy to restrain trade,” the Seattle tech and online-retail company said in a statement.

“Instead, this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of [Amazon Web Services] content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens.”

Further, “There is no legal basis in AWS’s customer agreements or otherwise to compel AWS to host content of this nature,” Amazon said.

“AWS notified Parler repeatedly that its content violated the parties’ agreement, requested removal, and reviewed Parler’s plan to address the problem, only to determine that Parler was both unwilling and unable to do so.”

Amazon said it suspended Parler as “a last resort to prevent further access to such content, including plans for violence to disrupt the impending presidential transition.”

And “despite Parler’s rhetoric, its lawsuit is no more than a meritless claim for breach of contract,” Amazon said.

“But the facts are unequivocal: If there is any breach, it is Parler’s demonstrated failure and inability to identify and remove such content. AWS was well within its rights to suspend Parler immediately for those failures.”

