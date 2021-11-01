Amazon Files for License to Launch Two Internet Satellites by End 2022

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report on Monday said it had filed an experimental license application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch, deploy, and operate two satellites to provide broadband internet service around the world.

Amazon said the progress update was part of a project called Kuiper, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. The retail and tech giant plans to launch the satellites in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"These satellites—KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2—are an important step in the development process," the company said in a statement.

"There is no substitute for on-orbit testing, and we expect to learn a lot given the complexity and risk of operating in such a challenging environment. We can’t wait to get started," said Vice President of Technology for Project Kuiper Rajeev Badyal in the statement.

Amazon has pledged to spend at least $10 billion to build 3,236 such satellites.

"All of the systems are testing well in simulated and lab settings, and we’ll soon be ready to see how they perform in space," added Badyal.

Shares of the Seattle tech giant ended off $54.32, or 1.6%, at $3,318.11.

Amazon's Kuiper will compete with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report chief Elon Musk's Starlink network, part of SpaceX. Starlink service is currently available for testing in parts of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia, among other countries. The company has more than 1,700 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Amazon also said that it had partnered with ABL Space Systems to support these initial launches using its all-new RS1 rocket that will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"Amazon will play a central role in the next generation of space infrastructure, and we're proud to have been selected as their launch partner for these critical early flights," said ABL Chief Executive Harry O'Hanley in a statement.

"Kuiper's mission to bring high-speed, low-latency broadband service to underserved communities is highly motivating for our team here at ABL," O'Hanley added.

In 2020, the FCC approved the Project Kuiper plan for the constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.