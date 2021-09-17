Amazon Facing Teamsters Unionization Push in Canada

The Teamsters are pushing for unionization in at least nine facilities in Canada, according to a report.

The Teamsters union is launching union campaigns in at least nine Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report facilities in Canada, a media report says.

The Seattle tech and online-retail giant employs about 25,000 workers in Canada.

The union took the first step earlier this week, organizing workers at one of the facilities, Reuters reported following interviews with union officials.

The Edmonton, Alberta, Teamsters Local Union 362 filed for a vote on union representation at an Amazon fulfillment center in nearby NIksu late on Monday, according to Reuters.

The Teamsters' Edmonton unit told the news service it has enough signed cards to meet the 40% threshold required for a vote. Two of the union's units in Ontario and one in Alberta also said they are currently signing membership cards.

The Teamsters north of the border could be building momentum for a fight in the U.S., where Amazon has successfully fended off unionization attempts at its facilities.

In June, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said "Amazon presents a massive threat to working-class communities and good jobs in the logistics industry. Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work."

Earlier this year a hearing officer at the National Labor Relations Board determined that Amazon violated labor law, after the company won a bitterly contested vote against unionization at an Alabama facility.

Amazon appealed the decision and said at the time: "Our employees had a chance to be heard" and "they voted overwhelmingly in favor of a direct connection with their managers and the company."

The company does not have any unionized facilities in North America.

Shares of Amazon at last check were down 0.4% to $3,474.