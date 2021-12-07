Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Amazon, Facebook Report Issues With Services

The AWS issue could have wide-ranging effects as different companies use Amazon servers for data storage.
Author:

Some of the biggest names in tech were experiencing outages Monday morning and afternoon with Facebook  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report being down for thousands of users, according to tracking website Downdetector.com. 

Downdetector showed more than 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Amazon. At the height of the issue, just before noon, people were reporting nearly 30,000 incidents of issues. 

Some users on Downdetector reported issues with the company's auxiliary services like Ring door bells and Alexa home assistants. 

Amazon Web Services was also showing issues on the site, with issue reports reaching a peak of nearly 11,400 Tuesday morning. At last check that number was down to about 6,000 reports Tuesday afternoon. 

Facebook was experiencing a less dramatic jump in issues with as many as 2,000 reports recorded by Downdetector. But issues seemed to have been resolved by the afternoon with little more than 100 issues reported. 

Facebook's issues could be tied to AWS being down.

The issue with Facebook Tuesday was no near as severe as the issues experienced by the company in early October when the company's Instagram and WhatsApp platforms suffering a six-hour outage

The social networking platforms were down for about six hours, one of the longest outages in the history of Facebook. In addition, Facebook’s internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, were affected as well, according to published reports.

Amazon shares were were up 3.23% to $3,538.10 in midday trading Tuesday.

