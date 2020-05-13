Amazon Extra-Pay Programs to End May 30

Amazon will offer warehouse and delivery employees an extra $2 an hour, with double overtime, through May 30 and then close the program.

Amazon said it would extend wage increases and double overtime for workers through May 30 and then close the programs.

Amazon in March first offered hazard-pay increases for workers during the coronavirus pandemic. It extended those benefits through May 16.

“We are grateful to associates supporting customers during a time of increased demand, and are returning to our regular pay and overtime wages at the end of the month,” the company said.

As part of the program, workers can earn an extra $2 per hour in the U.S., £2 ($2.47) an hour in the U.K., and 2 euros ($2.16) an hour in many EU countries.

That bonus is on top of the $15 an hour or more that Amazon currently pays workers in the U.S. for warehouse and delivery jobs.

Amazon has been in the spotlight for labor disputes ever since the coronavirus pandemic started.

On Tuesday, attorneys general from 13 states led by Massachusetts sent a letter to Amazon asking for details on health and safety measures, compliance with state paid sick leave laws and information about worker infections and deaths from coronavirus.

In April, the company fired a warehouse worker at its Staten Island, N.Y., fulfillment center after he began protesting the safety conditions at the warehouse.

Chris Smalls organized a one-day walkout at the plant in April and he was fired soon thereafter. Amazon said he was let go for "putting the safety of others at risk."

Shares of Amazon at last check were little changed at $2,360.

