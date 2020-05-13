Amazon Exec: AWS Is As Vital As Home Delivery During COVID-19

AWS CEO Andy Jassy said at a virtual event that organizations can no longer delay switching to cloud infrastructure. Amazon's AWS segment brought in $10 billion last quarter.

Amazon's retail segment has seen an explosion in demand this spring, but Amazon's cloud chief says that AWS is just as indispensable in the health crisis.

At Amazon's first virtual AWS summit, AWS CEO Andy Jassy told an audience that organizations can no longer "fight gravity" in shifting to an entirely cloud-based way of doing business. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares closed 0.47% higher on Wednesday to $2,367.92.

"Amazon's retail business has made a big difference in people's lives, and the same is true of AWS," said Jassy. "If you're home with your family, you're watching a lot of entertainment. Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report runs on AWS; Disney+ (DIS) - Get Report, Hulu all run on AWS."

Echoing earlier comments by Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, Jassy also ticked off a number of organizations using AWS to deliver services in the pandemic, including several government agencies: The U.S. Small Business Administration, for one, and Britain's National Health Service.

"We're spending an inordinate amount of money to built testing capabilities [for Amazon workers]...and we're trying to help governments and healthcare companies who can help screen for the virus, and help build cures for the virus," Jassy added.

In its most recent earnings call, Amazon told investors that it will reinvest virtually all of its second-quarter profits into responding to COVID-19, with costs totaling $4 billion or more. It cautioned that those costs, which include ramping up new employees, protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of facilities and other efforts, could trigger a loss for the June quarter.

Revenue for Amazon's AWS segment grew 33% last quarter, exceeding $10 billion for the first time, though growth decelerated slightly from the year-ago quarter. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky noted that some of AWS's customers, such as travel or hospitality firms, had been hard hit by the virus.

Looking ahead, Jassy said that organizations can no longer delay switching to a cloud-based environment. Analysts view the pandemic has having accelerated an ongoing, inevitable shift to cloud infrastructure and services, with Amazon and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report locked in a land grab for the growing market.

Jassy underscored the inevitability of cloud adoption by citing large organizations, such as Volkswagen, that are using AWS to corral large networks of partners and employees to get work done remotely.

"Every single business, if you're not moving quickly, you're going to have competitors who are moving quickly and you’ll have to chase them," Jassy said. "It is not true that big companies can’t move fast...every company in the world can move fast."

Jassy added that the pandemic could change Amazon's internal approach to work and hiring, as well.

"In the crisis, where everyone is dialing in remotely and just gets a square, it's a real leveling of the playing field," he said, adding that the new remote work standard has made him reconsider how AWS may hire in the future.

Fellow tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report have told employees that most will be permitted or encouraged to work from home into 2021.

Amazon shares have gained 24% year to date amid increasing demand for both of Amazon's main lines of business: e-commerce and cloud services.

