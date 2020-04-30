Amazon Q1 Earnings Live Blog Coming After the Close Thursday

Among the things to watch for will be direct e-commerce sales figures, seller services and ad revenue, the performance of AWS and spending growth.

TheStreet and RealMoney tech columnist Eric Jhonsa will be live blogging Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report first-quarter earnings report after the close on Thursday, April 30.

As the coronavirus lockdowns led to a surge in online spending, among the things to watch for are direct e-commerce sales figures, seller services and ad revenue, the performance of AWS, spending growth and statistics about online grocery sales.

For the first quarter, analysts polled by FactSet are expecting GAAP EPS of $6.32 (down 11% due to aggressive spending) and Q1 revenue of $73.03 billion -- up 22% annually and above the guidance range that Amazon shared in January.

We’ll also be reporting on and analyzing Amazon's earnings call with analysts, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. E.T.