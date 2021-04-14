Amazon Details 2021 Efforts for More Diverse Hiring

Amazon says it is committing to more diverse hiring up of women and black employees in technical and upper-level position in 2021 heavy criticism.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report has announced a set of diversity commitments, which include increased numbers of women and Black employees in its senior ranks.

The Bellevue, Wash., e-commerce company detailed on its blog on Wednesday plans to increase the number of women in senior technical jobs by 30% in the U.S. and the number of high-level Black employees by half.

Amazon human resources chief Beth Galetti said the company is “also committed to more frequent internal reporting on diversity matters, ensuring participation in companywide inclusion training and inspecting any significant demographic differences in performance reviews and attrition on individual Amazon teams.”

“The company stopped short of releasing data on the gender and racial breakdown of its technical employees,” Bloomberg noted, adding that those are "statistics that Amazon’s peers among the largest U.S. technology companies have made public for years.”

The company’s 2021 hiring and promotion targets notably follow high profile reports that highlighted Amazon’s questionable treatment of its employees.

The New York Times recently reported on the National Labor Relations Board concluding that Amazon illegally fired two female employees who'd criticized the company’s climate impact.

Employees at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., also recently voted on whether they should unionize on the basis of being overworked in unsafe environments.

However, about 71% of the warehouse workers ultimately voted against signing up with the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon shares finished the regular session off $67, at $3,333.