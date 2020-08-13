Amazon Cuts More Than 1,200 Contract Delivery Jobs

Amazon is cutting some 1,200 delivery drivers after it severed contracts with several small firms that employed them.

Amazon informed at least seven firms that were part of its Delivery Service Partner program that it was severing their contracts, CNBC reported.

The companies in turn said they would be laying off roughly 1,205 drivers and closing facilities in Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings submitted this month and in recent months.

The federal WARN Act requires employers to give notice, generally 60 days, of mass layoffs and plant closings.

Launched in 2018, the DSP program has enabled Amazon to quickly scale up its last-mile delivery capabilities and compete with shipping partners like UPS (UPS) - Get Report and FedEx. (FDX) - Get Report

DSPs are contracted delivery providers, usually distinguishable by Amazon-branded cargo vans. They are responsible for picking up packages from Amazon delivery stations and dropping them off at doorsteps.

More than 1,300 DSPs across five countries have added 85,000 jobs and delivered more than 1.8 billion packages worldwide, Amazon said in a blog post earlier this month.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a company spokesperson told CNBC in a statement that the company regularly evaluates its carrier partnerships.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked a surge in online delivery services as consumers attempt to comply with social distancing requirements.

In June, Deutsche Bank's Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a note that Amazon is the "clear winner" from covid-19 disruptions, and that consumers are likely to continue shopping on Amazon at elevated levels even after lockdowns ease.

Last month, Amazon reported second-quarter revenue that easily topped analyst estimates and beat on earnings as well.