Amazon Converting 125,000 Temps to Full-Time Employees

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is escalating its hiring surge during the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to convert the majority of its 175,000 new temporary staffers to full-time employees.

Amazon will convert 125,000 of the 175,000 temporary hires brought on to deal with the crush of online ordering amid the deadly epidemic to full-time employees in June, the company told Reuters.

Full-time jobs at the company come with a minimum wage of $15 an hour.

Amazon on March 16 initially said it would hire an additional 100,000 temporary workers to help its full-time staffers as they scrambled to keep up with skyrocketing orders amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The Seattle online-retail and tech giant tailored its appeal for temporary help to restaurant and retail workers and others idled by the pandemic and the shutdown of businesses across the country.

"We know how many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer can bring them back," the company wrote on a blog post.

Barely a month later on April 13, Amazon reached its goal of hiring 100,000 temporary workers, and said it would bring on an additional 75,000.

Still, Amazon's hiring push has not come without controversy, with some workers alleging unsafe conditions at its facilities. And the company has refused to say how many of its employees have died from the coronavirus.

Amazon has said that in the second quarter it planned to spend $4 billion on personal protective equipment, testing and other safety measures to get products to customers while keeping employees safe.

Shares of Amazon at last check were little changed at $2,409.