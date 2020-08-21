Amazon's Jeff Wilke, Seen as Possible Bezos Successor, to Retire in 2021

Wilke will be replaced by Dave Clark, the current senior vice president of retail operations.

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report CEO of Worldwide Consumer, Jeff Wilke, will retire from the online retail colossus in the first quarter of 2021, the company revealed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Dave Clark, currently senior vice president of retail operations, will succeed Wilke after he retires, the company said.

Wilke joined Amazon in 1999, and many Amazon watchers viewed him as a possible successor to founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Wilke initially headed up the company’s global operations, and rose up within the company to his current role overseeing Amazon’s e-commerce and physical retail operations.

In a 2017 question and answer article, The Wall Street Journal called Wilke “the second most important Jeff" at the company.”

Early in his Amazon career, Wilke “used his manufacturing expertise to help create a more efficient way of running Amazon’s warehouses that made its two-day Prime shipping service possible,” The Journal wrote, noting that “Wilke, who graduated with a degree in chemical engineering from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, also has molded the leadership principles which guide employee behavior.”

When President Trump was blasting Bezos on Twitter, “the actual object of his onslaught is the domain of Jeff Wilke, Bezos’ right-hand man for most of the past 18 years,” Bloomberg Businessweek wrote in 2018.

“[Wilke is] in charge of both selling people stuff and figuring out how to deliver the items as efficiently as possible," Bloomberg wrote. "Often the company uses the U.S. Postal Service. That’s an arrangement Trump has repeatedly threatened to hamper, arguing that it’s ruinously unprofitable for taxpayers.” That’s actually not true, experts say.

Amazon shares recently traded at $3,290.04, down 0.22%. The stock has soared 78% so far this year, as consumers have flocked to it during the coronavirus pandemic.

