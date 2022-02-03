Amazon Chosen as Cloud Services Provider by Best Buy

Amazon's AWS cloud unit had revenue of $17.78 billion in the fourth quarter, up a whopping 39.5% from a year earlier.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said Thursday that Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report has chosen Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud provider.

“This collaboration will help Best Buy further apply cloud technology across its retail operations and support the rapid innovation of its customer experiences and the work of its teams to create world-class digital experiences that can enrich the lives of millions,” Amazon said in a statement.

“Through this strategic collaboration with AWS, Best Buy will also accelerate the pace of its cloud migration and implementation of its cloud-first strategy, beginning with moving additional retail operations workloads from on-premises data centers to AWS.”

As of the third quarter, Amazon had a market-leading 32% share of the cloud infrastructure services market, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report Azure at 21% and Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Cloud at 8%, according to Statista.

Amazon reported stellar fourth-quarter earnings for its AWS cloud unit Thursday, as businesses, governments and schools continue to move their data onto the cloud.

AWS produced revenue of $17.78 billion in the fourth quarter, up a whopping 39.5% from a year earlier, CNBC reports. The dollar figure beat StreetAccount’s analyst consensus of $17.37 billion. And the percentage figure just topped the 39% gain in the third quarter.

AWS accounts for almost 13% of Amazon’s total revenue and 153% of the company’s overall operating income, CNBC reports. It’s more than 100% because Amazon suffered operating losses in its international division.

The cloud business generated $5.29 billion of operating income in the fourth quarter, up almost 49% from a year earlier and easily beating analysts’ forecast of $4.84 billion, according to CNBC.