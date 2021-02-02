TheStreet
Amazon Announces Jeff Bezos Will Step Down as CEO in Q3

Bezos will be replaced by the current head of Amazon's cloud division, Andy Jassy.
Author:
Publish date:

Tech giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report announced Tuesday after the close that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter of this year and be replaced by current head of Amazon Web Services Andy Jassy.

“Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition,” said Bezos in a statement.

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” Bezos said. “If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive."

Amazon announced the transition at the same time as its fourth quarter results, in which it reported revenue of $125.55 billion that beat analyst estimates of $119.72 billion, as well as EPS of $14.09 that beat a $7.30 consensus.

The Street is hosting a live blog of Amazon’s Q4 earnings report and call with analysts. Please join us! 

Amazon shares were down 0.22% to $3,372.55 in after-hours trading after rising 1.11% during the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS Charitable Trust Portfolio. Want to be alerted before Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

