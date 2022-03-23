Amazon CEO Shows Support for Ukraine (Won't Shut AWS in Russia)

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken to Twitter to share his company's efforts in Ukraine.

Many U.S. companies have stopped doing business in Russia due to Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders including Tesla CEO TSLA Elon Musk and Block SQ CEO Jack Dorsey have taken bold stands against what Putin has done.

Musk, of course, even challenged Putin to some sort of one-on-one combat, with the fate of the Ukrainian people at stake.

More importantly, Musk has also sent thousands of Starlink internet satellite terminals to Ukraine, allowing people in the country a way to communicate with the outside world.

Other leaders are not quite as bold (or as good at getting attention as the Tesla CEO is). Still, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report CEO shared his company's efforts on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report.

Amazon Donates to Ukraine

Amazon has done a number of things in Ukraine to help the people of the war-torn country.

"In just 10 days, Amazon teams from around the world came together to build a new humanitarian aid hub in Eastern Europe, converting 5,000 square meters of warehouse space in Slovakia, previously used for customer fulfillment, into a facility that helps get much-needed supplies to Ukrainian refugees," the company shared on its blog.

"This is the largest such hub Amazon has ever built, and it works in concert with the company’s broader infrastructure, innovative technologies, and global logistics network to provide critical supplies to front-line organizations as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Jassy touted those efforts on his personal Twitter.

Amazon has also partnered with nearly 50 other major companies on Tent Partnership for Refugees, an organization "pledged to provide for the immediate needs and additional support to people fleeing Ukraine. More than 3.5 million people have fled the country since Russia’s invasion began on February 24."

AWS Still Operates in Russia

Amazon has stopped the sale of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus.

It has also decided to not accept new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. In addition, it has cut off access to Amazon Prime Video in Russia.

The company has not shut off Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Russia and explained why in a blog post.

Unlike other U.S. technology providers, AWS has no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus. Our biggest customers using AWS in Russia are companies who are headquartered outside of the country and have some development teams there. AWS has clear terms of service where if a customer is using AWS services to threaten, incite, promote, or actively encourage violence, terrorism, or other serious harm, they will not be permitted to use our services. Any customer we know of who is participating in this type of behavior will have their access to AWS suspended.

Amazon has also tried to make it clear where it stands regarding the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

"As this conflict continues, AWS and Amazon are actively assisting and will carry on doing so into the future for both the people of Ukraine and around the world," it said.

"We will continue working to support the relief efforts and to bring our security expertise and services to help to everyone that needs them," the company posted.