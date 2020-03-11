Amazon’s Cashierless Technology to Be Used Soon at Newark, LaGuardia Airports

It marks the first time the technology will be used outside one of Amazon’s own stores.

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Report “Just Walk Out” cashierless technology that it pioneered at its own Go stores will be used for the first time at a non-Amazon store starting on March 16.

Cibo Express Gourmet Markets, a chain of airport convenience stores owned by privately held OTG, said Wednesday that it will use the technology in a store at Newark Liberty Airport’s Terminal C starting next week, to be followed by additional locations at Newark Liberty and New York’s LaGuardia airports.

Customers will be able to enter the store using their credit card, pick up items for purchase and then just walk out, according to Cibo Express.

"Starting next week, travelers in the busy Newark Liberty Terminal C will no longer have to assess store lines to determine if they can quickly grab that snack, bottle of water, or travel essential they need before their flight,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President, Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon, in a press release.

On Monday, Amazon confirmed that it would be licensing “Just Walk Out” technology, which is now used in about 25 Amazon Go convenience stores and new Go Grocery store in Seattle, to other stores. Loup Ventures has estimated that cashierless retail technology could become a $50 billion market opportunity.

Amazon shares were down 1.9% to $1,856.05 on Wednesday morning amid a strong downturn in the markets overall.