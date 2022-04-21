Skip to main content
2 Things to Watch After Amazon's Stock Split
2 Things to Watch After Amazon's Stock Split

Amazon Launches New Prime Service for Other Retailers

Prime retailers will be able to offer free, quick delivery and free returns, using payment information stored on Amazon.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has often been accused of discriminating against third-party sellers on its site. But now it’s launching a new service designed to help both other retailers and its own Prime customers.

The service is called Buy with Prime. Retailers will be able offer some of the same benefits to Prime customers that Amazon does, such as free one- or two-day delivery and free returns.

Retailers will be able to use Amazon’s fulfillment network to make deliveries. The retailers can put the Prime logo on their web sites next to the items that are available for Prime treatment. 

Prime members get the convenience of using the shipment and payment information stored in their Amazon accounts when checking out.

Amazon Prime costs consumers $14.99 per month or $139 a year.

“Buy with Prime will initially be available by invitation only for merchants using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) and will roll out through 2022 as merchants are invited to participate, including those not selling on Amazon or using FBA,” Amazon said in a statement.

FBA allows merchants to pay a feed to store their inventory in Amazon’s warehouses and to utilize its shipping capabilities.

“For merchants already using FBA, Buy with Prime can be added to their online store within minutes because their inventory is already stored in Amazon fulfillment centers,” Amazon said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Payment System

Buy with Prime will allow merchants access to e-mail addresses for customer orders, allowing the merchants to create direct relationships with customers.

“Merchants simply pay for what they use,” the company said. “Pricing is based on a service fee, a payment processing fee, and fulfillment and storage fees that are calculated per unit. With no fixed subscription fee or long-term contract required, merchants can expand selection or cancel at any time.”

The new service is set to be compatible with most online stores, including e-commerce service providers such as BigCommerce, Amazon said. 

Enhanced Delivery Network

For Amazon, Buy with Prime helps it expand its role in the delivery network. 

It already has a transportation system with its own jets, trucks and drivers.

“This is a step forward in monetizing its logistics,” Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research, told TheStreet.com. “Amazon has built its own logistical infrastructure that’s very hard to replicate, and now it’s offering that to others.”

It’s a similar strategy to Amazon building a service to meet its internal technology needs and then turning that into Amazon Web Services to sell to others, he said. 

“This is a logical extension of that same kind of thinking. Now Amazon is competing against UPS  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report, FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report and the postal service.”

Tags
terms:
AmazonTransportationRetail
tesla-recalls-30000-us-made-model-s-and-x-vehicles-in-china-as-local-challengers-chip-away-at-its-market-share
MARKETS
TSLATWTR

Tesla Stock Surges As Elon Musk Puts Bullish Cap On Q1 Earnings Blowout

By Martin Baccardax
American Airlines Beats Estimates, Defers Airbus A350s and Guides to Positive Unit Revenue
MARKETS
AALUAL

American American Airlines Stock Surges On Narrower Q1 Loss, Near-Term Profit Outlook Amid Record Travel Rebound

By Martin Baccardax
AT&T Lead
MARKETS
TWBDDISCA

AT&T Stock Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat In Maiden Update Following Discovery Media Merger

By Martin Baccardax
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
MARKETS
TWTRTSLA

Elon Musk Lines-Up $46.5 Billion To Fund Twitter Takeover, Mulls Tender Offer; Twitter Responds

By Martin Baccardax
Netflix Flop Lead JS
MARKETS
NFLX

Netflix Stock Slumps Again As Bill Ackman Dumps $1.1 Billion Stake After Q1 Earnings Collapse

By Martin Baccardax
Chipotle Serves Up E.Coli
INVESTING
CMGMCDPZZA

Chipotle Wants to Go Beyond Burritos (and Has $50 Million for Ideas)

By Rob Daniel
Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ROKUARKKSHOP

Cathie Wood Watch: Roku and Plenty of Tech. Plus Smart Glasses.

By Dan Weil
Palms Casino Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Legendary Las Vegas Casino Is Close to a Grand Return

By Daniel Kline