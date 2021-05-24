Amazon Nears Deal to Buy MGM for Almost $9 Billion: Report

MGM’s content could be valuable for Amazon’s streaming platform, as competition for eyeballs intensifies in the space.

Technology colossus Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report reportedly is close to a deal to buy movie/TV producer MGM Holdings for almost $9 billion.

An agreement could come as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing knowledgeable sources. It would represent Amazon’s second largest acquisition, after its $13.7 billion buy of Whole Foods in 2017.

Video studios are under pressure, as every big media player ramps up its streaming operation. MGM’s content could be valuable for Amazon’s streaming platform. But it doesn’t look like a game changer for a company with $386 billion in revenue last year.

Amazon’s stock didn’t move much after The Journal’s report. It recently traded at $3,254, up 1.59%, compared to a 1.74% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.

The stock has gained only 5% over the past six months amid valuation concerns.

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer discussed the possibility of Amazon buying MGM last week.

TheStreet.com reported the earlier buzz Tuesday.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff is bullish on the company, with a fair value estimate of $4,200.

That “implies a 2021 adjusted price/earnings multiple of 79 times and a 1.5% free cash flow yield,” he wrote in a commentary last month.

“We think multiples are a little less meaningful for Amazon given the ongoing heavy investment and rapid scaling that depresses financial performance. However, we expect the company to significantly grow its free cash flow as it matures.”

Earlier this month, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet raised his price target for Amazon to $4,175 from $3,750, keeping his buy rating.