Amazon Branded TVs Slated to Ship in October

Amazon says it has 'reimagined what a TV can do' with its branded televisions.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said Thursday that its first branded TVs sets will begin shipping in October as the online retail giant declared it has "reimagined what a TV can do."

The world's biggest online retailer unveiled two versions of the branded sets, which range from $369.99 to $1,099.99, including the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series the more affordable Amazon Fire TV 4-Series.

The Omni also features Live View Picture-in-Picture, which allows users to check their smart cameras without interrupting TV viewing, and shows the Ring video doorbell view when someone is at the door. All TVs will be available next month in the U.S exclusively at Amazon and Best Buy BBY.

Prior to the branded TVs, Amazon sold streaming sticks that were plugged into televisions and had its software preloaded into TVs made by other companies. Amazon said it will added a smart home dashboard later this year to allow users to view and control connected devices throughout the home.

"We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” Daniel Rausch, vice president, entertainment devices and services, said in a statement.

Amazon shares were marked 0.18% lower in mid-day trading Thursday to change hands a $3,519.00 each, a move that trims the stock's year-to-date gain to around 10.4%.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon intends to launch several brick-and-mortar department stores, starting in Ohio and California and sized around 30,000 square feet.

The company said recently that it plans to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology positions in coming months, as it seeks to continue its rapid pace of growth.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.