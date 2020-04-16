Amazon’s Bezos: More Coronavirus Testing Needed to Get Economy Going Again

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report CEO Jeff Bezos stressed in his annual letter to shareholders that regular testing of all employees for the coronavirus, including those showing no symptoms, is necessary to help get the economy on track.

“Regular testing on a global scale, across all industries, would both help keep people safe and help get the economy back up and running,” Bezos wrote. “For this to work, we as a society would need vastly more testing capacity than is currently available.”

Bezos said that the company has reassigned Amazon employees from other parts of the company to work on building additional testing capacity for its workers, and hopes to start testing small numbers of its frontline employees soon. Bezos said he eventually hopes to expand testing to all Amazon employees.

"If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus," Bezos wrote. "Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence."

In his annual letter issued on Thursday, Bezos also wrote about the process changes in Amazon’s operations network and at Whole Food Market stores to help workers stay healthy; detailed the raises being given to workers through April and the additional hiring it’s pursuing to meet demand; and noted that Amazon has removed more than half a million coronavirus-related items for sale for price gouging, among other topics.

He concluded his letter by quoting a statement by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss: “When something bad happens you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let it destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you.”

Noted Bezos, “I am very optimistic about which of these civilization is going to choose.”

