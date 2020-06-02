Amazon's Bestseller List Reflects Civil Unrest

Pepper spray and a 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt were among the bestsellers on e-retailer Amazon's website.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report bestseller list seems to be reflecting the current mood of the country, with pepper spray and protest apparel landing in the top rungs of the online retailer's hourly ranking list.

A shirt emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe - Black Lives Matter" was the bestseller in the Women's Novelty T-Shirts section of the site and was ranked No. 41 overall in Clothing, Shoes and Jewelry," as first reported by CNBC.

This is the item's description:

Black Lives Matter shirt - a simple tshirt with a simple message about a simple truth: that Black Lives Matter.Black lives matter, as do all lives. So why does society value them less? Help raise awareness and the visibility of the truth that black lives matter with this I Can't Breathe Black Lives Matter tshirt

As state and local governments across the country enact curfews, Americans are also becoming more defensive, at least based on Amazon's Sports and Outdoors bestseller list.

Amazon's bestselling item, at this writing, was a pepper-spray keychain with "quick release for easy access."

Sabre, a prominent brand in pepper spray, had two different pepper-spray products in the top 10.

Rounding out the top 10 was a CO2 charger that helps power air rifles and air pistols pneumatically.

American cities have literally been on fire across the country after a week of unrest following the death of George Floyd while he was being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer.

On Monday, a day of mostly peaceful protests in different cities in states devolved into a night of looting.

New York City extended its curfew to the rest of the week from just Monday night into Tuesday. And it extended the start of the curfew to 8 p.m. from 11 p.m., with the end set for 5 a.m.

Amazon shares at last check were off 0.3% at just under $2,464.