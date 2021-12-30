Amazon, Berkshire Make Barron's Top 10 List of Promising Stocks

Barron’s has created a top 10 list of promising stocks for 2022 that includes Royal Dutch Shell (RYDBF) , IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson Report, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) - Get Hertz Global Holdings Inc Report, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Report, Nordstrom (JWN) - Get Nordstrom, Inc. Report, AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report, and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report.

Here are snippets of Barron’s commentary for five of the stocks.

· Amazon: “Amazon.com ’s dominance in two major businesses [the cloud and online retail] makes it a rarity.”

· AT&T: “The stock … amounts to a cheap play on the depressed telecom and media sectors.”

· Berkshire Hathaway: As CEO Warren Buffett has said, it’s an “ideal asset to underpin the long-term well-being of a foundation.”

· GM: “General Motors is as well positioned as any of its peers and is valued at less than a tenth of Tesla, at $85 billion.”

· Hertz: “Rental cars are the best business in travel now, as auto shortages have led to strong pricing and high used-car prices.”

J&J is in the news Thursday, as a new South African study shows that two doses of its Covid vaccine reduced hospitalizations caused by the omicron strain in that country by up to 85%.

The South African Medical Research Council report discovered that the J&J vaccine prevented 85% of hospitalizations one to two months after the second shot, up from 63% for people who got their second shot in the last two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

“The results are important and reassuring,” Glenda Gray, lead researcher on the study and president of the South African Medical Research Council, told Bloomberg. The study, one of the biggest of its type in the world, “shows at a global level that this regimen can be useful.”