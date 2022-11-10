Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop

Amazon shares were back on track Thursday, but Wednesday's decline left the company with an ignominious place in the record books.

It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price.

The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.

Amazon's nearly 4.3% decline during Wednesday's session cemented its status in the history books as the first company to lose 10 figures in value, beating out Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report for the distinguished position.

The company has lost $889 billion in value from its peak in November 2021.

The big losses are partly a function of a bear market that has seen the top five tech companies by market value lose a combined $4 trillion in value, according to Bloomberg.

Driving the Decline

Part of Amazon's decline, however, also has to do with changing consumer habits as the global economy leaves the pandemic in the rearview.

Then, the company's third-quarter results hit in late October.

The company, founded by tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, said it expects fourth-quarter revenue between $140 billion and $148 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 2% to 8%, in a press release. This is significantly below analysts' expectations of $155 billion.

The share price fell as much as 20% in after-hours trading following the release, shaving an astounding $263 billion in value from Amazon's market cap in just a few hours and officially kicking it out of the $1 trillion valuation club.

"There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, in the press release. "We’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets."

Adding to the pressure from the release is the fact that Amazon is forecasting weak revenue during its traditionally more profitable holiday quarter.

Short-Lived Distinction

U.S. equities jumped in early market trading Thursday as investors reacted to a surprise cooling of broader inflation pressures that more than offset concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said headline inflation for the month of October fell to an annual rate of 7.7%, down from the 8.2% pace recorded in September and the 8.0% Street forecast.

The market rally helped Amazon gain nearly 8%, more than making up for Wednesday's decline, which landed Amazon in the trillion-dollar loss column.

A report from Adobe Analytics could also be helping Amazon Thursday.

The firm reported online spending rose 10.9% to $72.2 billion in October compared to the prior month.

This rise, despite worries about inflation, rising interest rates, and the threat of a recession, is a good sign for Amazon and other e-retailers heading into the all-important holiday season.

Adobe expects November and December online sales to rise 2.5% to $209.7 billion. That is compared to an 8.6% increase a year earlier, however.

This year is expected to be the slowest pace at which U.S. online holiday sales will rise since at least 2015, Reuters reported.