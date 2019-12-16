Amazon Blocks Third-Party Sellers From Using FedEx for Prime Shipments, Citing Performance Issues

The mandate applies to third-party sellers using FedEx's home and ground delivery services. Amazon wound down much of its U.S. business with FedEx earlier this year.

In the midst of the holiday sales crunch, Amazon has prohibited third-party sellers from using FedEx's ground delivery network for Prime shipments through the holidays.

Amazon informed those sellers of the change in a message Sunday night, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Amazon AMZN were up 0.36% on Monday, while shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report slipped 1% on the report.

The change applies to FedEx's Home and Ground delivery services, and came as a result of a slip in FedEx's delivery performance, according to Amazon. Third-party sellers may still opt to use FedEx's faster, but more costly delivery services.

Amazon and FedEx ended a contract earlier this year to manage first-party deliveries in the U.S., but third-party sellers may still opt to use FedEx services.

"The overall impact to our business is minuscule,” a FedEx spokeswoman told the WSJ.

Amazon and other retailers are facing a particularly challenging holiday delivery schedule this year, given a shorter than average time frame between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Amazon, Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and others have also introduced free next-day shipping for certain orders this year.

FedEx reports its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Dec. 17.