October 13, 2021
Destroying the Death Star: Jim Cramer Explains How These Retailers Survived Amazon
Amazon Reportedly Engages in Bad Behavior in India

Amazon made fake brand-name products and artificially tilted product search results in its favor, according to a Reuters investigation.
Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report reportedly has engaged in bad behavior in India, making fake brand-name products and artificially tilting search results in its favor.

“Thousands of pages of internal Amazon documents examined by Reuters – including emails, strategy papers and business plans – show the company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India, one of the company’s largest growth markets,” the news service reported.

“The documents reveal how Amazon’s private-brands team in India secretly exploited internal data from Amazon.in to copy products sold by other companies, and then offered them on its platform.

“The employees also stoked sales of Amazon private-brand products by rigging Amazon’s search results so that the company’s products would appear, as one 2016 strategy report for India put it, ‘in the first 2 or three … search results’ when customers were shopping on Amazon.in.”

The news didn’t hurt Amazon shares, which recently traded at $3,281.51, up 1%. The stock has slumped 12% in the last three months amid valuation concerns.

Amazon ranks among Bank of America’s top picks for global e-commerce stocks.

“While growth has slowed in 2021 and competitive concerns have grown as Amazon is accelerating investment in one-day shipping, our BofA card data suggest Amazon is gaining U.S. e-commerce share,” Post said.

“We see upside potential to over $4,500 based on comparison multiples.” His official price target is $4,250.

Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff puts fair value at $4,200 for the company. “We see no cracks in the long-term story as Amazon,” he said in July. 

