Amazon-Backed Rivian Automotive Confirms Filing Draft IPO Plans

Rivian says size and price range of offering have yet to be determined, but one report says it's seeking an $80 billion valuation.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report-backed electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive confirmed Friday that it had filed a draft registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO.

The company is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation and hopes to execute the IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday, Bloomberg reported, citing people who asked not to be identified.

Rivian issued a statement saying that it had confidentially submitted a draft registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock.

"The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined," the company said. "The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions."

If the company were go public public at an $80 billion market capitalization, it would be one of the biggest debuts on that basis of the year.

In July, Rivian said it had closed a $2.5 billion funding round led by existing investors Amazon, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and T. Row Price. The company has raised about $10.5 billion to date.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in supply-chain disruptions and parts shortages that have forced Chief Executive Officer R.J. Scaringeto postpone its model launches several times.

Last month, Rivian announced that it would delay the deliveries of its debut R1T pickup to September after originally planning to debut this month.

The company also moved the production debut of its R1S electric SUV, the startup's second planned model, to sometime in the fall after originally slating an August debut for the vehicle.

The company has not yet delivered any models to retail customers.

In February, Amazon began testing a fleet of Rivian electric-powered vans in Los Angeles, about a year after the company ordered 100,000 of the custom delivery vehicles.

