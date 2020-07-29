Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet CEOs Grilled by Congress at Contentious Hearing

At a blockbuster House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, the CEOs of four dominant tech firms faced tough questions about their business practices and defended themselves against the threat of antitrust charges.

The hearing, which kicked off on Wednesday mid-day, gave a rare up-close look at the heads of Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report in a single event. CEOs of each of the firms, which comprise four of the five most valuable companies in the U.S., dialed in to give testimony through Cisco's (CSCO) - Get Report WebEx.

In opening statements, the lawmakers acknowledged that the four companies are very different, but objected to their common ability to unfairly "pick winners and losers" in the economy, choke small businesses with fees and other onerous terms and freeze out competition.

"Many of the practices used by these companies have harmful economic effects," said Rep. David N. Cicilline, chair of the House Judiciary's Antitrust Subcommittee. "Simply put, they have too much power, staving off creativity and innovation...killing the overall dynamism that is the engine of the American economy."

In an opening round of questions for Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Cicilline accused Google of stealing content from other companies in order to build up its own business, and abusing its power to keep users within its family of sites, stifling competition. Citing internal documents, Cicilline said Google had threatened to delist Yelp (YELP) - Get Report because it was diverting too much traffic from Google's own search results, among other questionable practices.

For his part, Pichai appeared unruffled and started to slowly provide general answers to his questions before Cicilline moved on to make another point in his five initial minutes of allotted time.

Earlier in the day, President Trump threatened to take action against tech giants via executive order if Congress didn't "bring fairness" to them.

Antitrust investigations into Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Amazon have been underway for several months, and Alphabet may be the first to face an indictment.

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the DOJ and State AGs are likely to file antitrust charges against Alphabet in the coming months, with the complaint relating to its dominant position in online advertising.

Forthcoming charges for the other three tech firms haven't been reported, but they remain in the sights of U.S. lawmakers -- and committee members at Wednesday's hearing painted a broad picture of unfair abuses by the four companies, all of which have accumulated more market value during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers have had to rely even more on online services.

The House Judiciary Committee plans to release a report on the antitrust allegations against the four tech firms in the coming weeks. That report is expected to propose legislative changes that would help bring antitrust law up to date for the digital age.

Alphabet shares were up 1.8% to $1,530.96, Facebook was up 1.4% to 233.25, Apple was up 2.0% to 380.42 and Amazon was up 1.1% to $3,034.53 on Wednesday afternoon on an overall strong day for the markets as the Fed promised to continue supporting the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is developing and will be updated.

